Carlow agri-innovators invited to showcase at ploughing championship

Agri-innovators and entrepreneurs in Carlow are invited to enter Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena Awards 2022, which will return to this year’s National Ploughing Championship event.

The Innovation Arena competition, which is run in partnership with the National Ploughing Association, is an annual competition that invites businesses and innovators in the agritech sector to enter their pioneering agri-related products and services for consideration.

For the last two years, the awards have been held virtually. However, this year will see the return of the hugely popular ‘Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena’ at the three-day National Ploughing Championship, one of Europe’s largest outdoor events, which is being held in Ratheniska, Laois from September 20th to 22nd.

There are a number of prizes across several categories, and those who are short-listed will be invited to showcase their products and innovative agritech solutions at the ‘Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena’, alongside the winners from the virtual competition in 2020 and 2021.

Carlow-based innovators and entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector are invited to enter the competition now, and the closing date for applications is 1 June.

Last year’s competition attracted more than 50 entries, and the overall winner was Brandon Bioscience from Kerry. The company developed a seaweed-based bio stimulant, which is used in a new Terra range of granular nitrogen fertilisers that improve sustainable farming.

The award categories in this year’s competition include the Established Company ‘Innovator of the Year Award’, the Start-up Company ‘Innovator of the Year Award’, the Sustainable Agriculture Award, Agri-Safety Award and Young Innovator of the Year.