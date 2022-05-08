Carlow artist to exhibit at prestigious Scottish venue



Phoebe Cope with her mother Elizabeth

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW-born artist Phoebe Cope has been invited to exhibit her recent work at the Biggar & Upper Clydesdale Museum in Scotland for the month of June.

In this latest collection of paintings and sculpture, Phoebe responds to thoughts and ideas that hold meaning in her world and explores important questions in today’s largely virtual existence.

Phoebe was born and raised in Carlow and now lives and works in the rural Southern Uplands of Scotland. She is, however, still closely connected to her roots and family here and has exhibited many times, in particular at the Royal Hibernian Academy and during Kilkenny Arts Festival at Shankill Castle, where her mother, artist Elizabeth Cope, lives and works.

With a sense of defiance and rebellion against the world of hashtags and digital footprints, Phoebe’s work in this exhibition rejoices in its materiality.

She believes that being a painter now, more than ever before, has never been so poignant. She questions how to “revitalise and inspire the human race to re-engage and sensitise themselves to the nuances of the vital world around them”.

Phoebe studied at the Ruskin School of Fine Art Oxford and later at the Royal Drawing School. Her work has won prizes and has been exhibited widely both in Ireland and abroad.