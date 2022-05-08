Drugs worth more than €1.5m seized in Co Kildare

Sunday, May 08, 2022

Gardaí investigating drug trafficking arrested a man on Saturday after seizing cash and drugs in counties Meath and Kildare.

At 11.30am on Saturday, authorities intercepted a vehicle on the M1 in Co Meath. During a search of the vehicle, €39,750 in cash was found and seized.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Ashbourne Garda Station where he is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Meanwhile, at 12pm on Saturday in Co Kildare, a number of properties were searched in the Newbridge area.

An estimated €420,000 of suspected cocaine and €1.12 million of suspected cannabis were seized at one of the properties.

Suspected mixing agents and other drug paraphernalia were also seized.

Gardaí have said investigations into the seizure are ongoing.

