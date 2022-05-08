Patricia spent years caring for her family and those who needed it most

The late Patricia McGrath

By Charlie Keegan

THERE was a sense of widespread regret at the passing at her home on Sunday 27 March of Patricia McGrath, Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow. She was aged 53.

Patricia was the daughter of the late Paddy and Anne McGrath, Kilree Street, Bagenalstown. She was educated at Queen of the Universe National School, Bagenalstown and later at Bagenalstown Vocational School.

Patricia then went on to complete many courses in the healthcare sector, and throughout a dedicated working life provided great care and compassion to all in her care.

Trish, as she was affectionately known, was a very strong, independent woman and the proud mother of four sons. She was regarded as an ordinary and obliging lady, always on call at any hour to help her friends and neighbours.

Trish went on to meet her partner of 21 years, Patrice, and they had a son, Oisín, together. Patricia was very proud and fond of speaking of her four sons.

Sadly, illness knocked on Patricia’s door in 2011, but she took that in her stride, came through that setback and found good health again. Her last treatment took place in St Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar, where she made many friends.

Trish was at her happiest at home with her family. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and travelling around Ireland. Trish liked nothing better than proudly showing aspects of her garden. She also loved having her two cherished grandchildren around her.

She will be remembered as a kind, caring and loving mother, who lived her life to serve others. Trish had no regrets and always lived and loved life to the full.

Patricia will be sadly missed by her loving partner and soulmate Patrice, sons Justin, Michael, Adam and Oisín, and her grandchildren Josh and Jasmin. She is also mourned by her sister Maire, brothers Ollie, John and Murt, her sisters-in-law Aggie, Lesley and Stephanie and brother-in-law Tom, as well as by all her nieces and nephews, who were very kind and loving to her during her illness.

She is also remembered with affection by her son’s partners Becky, Kim and Danielle.

A special thanks is extended to her work colleagues and friends in Bethany House, the Sacred Heart Hospital and District Hospital, Carlow.

Patricia was predeceased by her parents Paddy and Anne McGrath, brothers Michael, Jimmy, Pat and sister Mag.

She will be remembered fondly by a wide circle of friends and family.

Having reposed at her home, Patricia’s remains were removed to St Andrew’s Parish Church on Wednesday morning, 30 March, followed by burial in St Lazerian’s Cemetery, Leighlinbridge.

May Patricia’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace.