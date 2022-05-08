Ploughing AGM looks forward to this year’s championships

By Suzanne Pender

NATIONAL Ploughing Association directors from every county in Ireland attended the recent NPA annual meeting in Athy, Co Kildare, where a “most powerful and productive meeting” took place.

A full progress report was presented to the meeting detailing preparations for the 91st National Ploughing Championships and the 67th World Ploughing Contest taking place in Ratheniska, Co Laois from 20-22 September.

At the AGM, Garryhill man and world ploughing champion Eamonn Tracey was elected as the new NPA Carlow director.

The focus of the meeting was firmly on plans for the return of the exhibition after a two-year break due to Covid-19 and the last-minute allocation of the 2022 World Contest to Ireland.

NPA managing director Anna May McHugh said: “At the moment, it is full steam ahead for this year’s event with bookings pouring in as exhibitors are availing of the special early bird rate until mid-May. It is fantastic to see such a positive reaction from patrons as they are delighted to see the return of the national ploughing. It’s a very challenging year for the association with a huge workload ahead, but we are massively excited to be back with the added honour of holding a world contest.”

