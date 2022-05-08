Refreshment stalls at tourist areas a ‘priority’ for council

By Suzanne Pender

ENSURING refreshments are available at Duckett’s Grove for the summer months is a “priority”, a council official has assured.

At last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, cllr Fergal Browne brought forward a notice of motion calling on the council to ensure ‘that refreshments are available at local tourist attractions, including putting in infrastructure to allow easy access by third parties to provide same’.

Cllr Browne remarked that over the last few years we have all realised how lucky we are to have such facilities on our doorstep and that, when visiting such locations, people want the option of refreshments. Cllr Browne spoke of the success of mobile units providing refreshments at scenic locations across the county over recent years.

He therefore urged the council to “lead the way” by providing such facilities at Duckett’s Grove and Browneshill Dolmen, adding it was something the public wanted and also helped to attract tourists.

Cllr Fintan Phelan said he agreed with cllr Browne, adding that the tea rooms at Duckett’s Grove needed to be reopened.

Cllr Phelan welcomed the new playground, but suggested that picnic benches also be provide at the historic site.

“It’s critical that these improvements are in place this summer,” said cllr Phelan.

Cllr Andrea Dalton concurred, adding that Duckett’s Grove was a “destination site” and “had to be able to provide refreshments”, while cllr Tom O’Neill described the provision of refreshments at Duckett’s Grove as “a no-brainer”.

Director of services Michael Rainey confirmed that “priority” was being given to providing refreshment facilities at Duckett’s Grove, describing it as a “game charger” to have the tea rooms up and running.

Mr Rainey added that he would examine the availability of a scheme that “encourages or facilitates” mobile units providing refreshments at certain locations.

Cllr Browne reflected on other issues at Duckett’s Grove, including the audio equipment being inaccessible and also the internal area of the main house, which was suddenly closed off a number of years ago.

“It was supposed to have been closed off for some health and safety issue, but I never heard of any proof that warranted this … people loved going in there and taking a tour around. We really need to up our game there, in my opinion,” he said.

Cllr Browne’s motion was then carried with the support of all members.