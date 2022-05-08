Songwriter and poet Brian O’Rourke had strong connections with Co Carlow

By Charlie Keegan

NEWS of the passing of songwriter and poet Brian O’Rourke at his home in Magherabawn, Feakle, Co Clare on Friday 8 April came as a great shock to his circle of friends in the Carlow and Laois areas and, further afield, to many people throughout Ireland.

Brian was a native of Ratheniska, Co Laois, where his late father was principal in the local national school and was brother of journalist and former RTÉ broadcaster Seán O’Rourke. He was well known in Carlow for involvement with local traditional musician enthusiasts and as being at the centre of Club Chantal, more of which later.

Brian O’Rourke was known all over Ireland and abroad for his invaluable contribution to the retention of traditional song and his songwriting talents in that genre. He was also noted for his poetry and in 1992 produced a booklet titled ***When I grow up***, which the cover describes as ‘jocoserious songs unaccompanied’. Brian also penned a novel titled An island heart.

His last visit to Co Carlow was in the final days of February 2020, just before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The occasion was the 30th anniversary of the finding of the Rathvilly wonder cow ‘Dreamer’, who hit national and international headlines in February 1990.

The story, briefly, of Dreamer is that the two-year-old pedigree Charolais heifer was part of the herd of the late Vincent Balfe, who farmed at Rahill, Rathvilly. The animal went missing in September 1989 and farmer Balfe could not account for its disappearance, finally coming to the conclusion that he had sold Dreamer in Baltinglass Mart.

That was until the following March, when workmen on the Rahill farm discovered the emaciated cow, which had been trapped between round bales in a hayshed on the farm for six months. The heifer was trapped in an elevated position and standing on plastic sheeting. It is possible that occasional rain squalls which blew into the shed lodged on portions of the plastic, providing a lifesaving modicum of water for Dreamer.

The Carlow Wonder Cow’s remarkable discovery sparked headlines all over the world.

And so it was in February 2020 that Brian O’Rourke made his way from Feakle to Rahill. The acclaimed wordsmith had even composed a song about Dreamer bearing the clever title ***The moo behind the hill***. And on the day, Brian regaled his audience in the same galvanised roof haybarn where Dreamer was discovered, belting out verses of his song.

The Rahill event had been organised by Vincent’s daughter Maureen and her husband Vincent O’Connor. Maureen’s father Vincent passed away in 2014.

The day itself coincided with Storm Jorge hitting Ireland, but the weather conditions did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of the gathering, who enjoyed tea, cakes and a drop of the hard stuff.

Also present were a number of Brian’s Carlow friends, who had made his acquaintance through his singing and poetry. They included Damian Brett, Crossneen, Carlow, Tony Malone, Green Road, and Danny Browne, Beechwood Park. Damian, Tony and Danny formed a Carlow Traditional Singers Club, which ran for a number of years.

Billy Cassells, Ricketstown, Rathvilly, who was stacking round bales on the day Dreamer went missing, was also present, together with a number of Balfe family and extended family members.

Earlier, mention was made of Club Chantal. That anarchic club had its origins when Brian O’Rourke was singing at the Crane Bar in Galway city. Brian spotted an attractive woman at the bar and, having engaged her in conversation, discovered she was French and her name was Chantal. A liaison blossomed in the weeks that followed and Brian felt this was leading him in a certain romantic direction.

On one occasion, the couple went driving in the west of Ireland and, apropos of nothing, Brian delivered the following lines to Chantal, out of the blue.

To hell with the silage

You’ll clock up some miles

And you will be as safe as with your daddy.

After some weeks on the road, Chantal went home to see her Parisian parents but, unfortunately, she had a change of heart and rang Brian in Ireland to tell him that their relationship was off. The story of the liaison and its demise is captured brilliantly and comically by Brian in his epic ballad ***Chantal de Champignon***, which featured on CD along with nine of his own compositions – the song itself has 33 verses!

Time and life moved on and Brian met the love of his life Paula Carroll from Feakle. They married in 1997, going on to have a family of three daughters.

Based on the ***Chantal de Champignon*** song emerged Club Chantal, which had its inaugural meeting on Saturday 6 May 1995 in Teach Dolmain, Tullow Street, Carlow, when there was an attendance of some 35 people from all over Ireland. The club adopted the motto: ‘To hell with silage …’

By coincidence, 6 May was six years to the day since Brian had his last meal of fish and chips with Chantal at Dublin Airport as she left for Paris.

Remarkably, Damien Brett memorised all 33 verses of ***Chantal de Champignon***, which astounded Brian and cemented their friendship. Damien was host and organiser at that inaugural meeting in Carlow almost 27 years ago. Brian O’Rourke led the assembled company in a lively rendition of the club anthem, with members participating, individually and collectively. At the meeting, Brian was named Bard (For Life).

Club Chantal produced newsletters and continued for some time before eventually drifting out of existence.

Damian, a native of Tubbercurry, Co Sligo, represented Club Chantal at Brian’s funeral Mass on Wednesday 12 April at St Mary’s Church, Feakle – Brian had reposed in Smyth’s Funeral Home, Feakle on Tuesday evening before being taken home for his wake.

Brian’s brother, Fr Caoimhín, celebrated the requiem Mass. The solemnity of the Mass itself and the sadness of the occasion was interspersed with funny, happy stories of Brian’s life, stories which there is no doubt Brian would have laughed at and about which he is probably already writing more comical epic songs.

What was also worth noting was the beautiful uillean pipe music played during the Mass and at the graveside by Colm Broderick from Carlow. Colm is in a relationship with Brian’s daughter Rosa.

Following Mass, the songwriter and poet was laid to rest in Feakle Cemetery.

Once again, at the graveside, the sadness of the occasion was lifted by Con Fáda O’Driscoll from Cork who, at the family’s request, gave a rousing rendition of Brian’s song ***Carnations***. Brian would really appreciate that.

Brian, who passed away surrounded by his loving family, is survived by his wife Paula, his daughters Anna, Rosa and Eva, brothers and sisters Lorcán, Fr Caoimhín SJ, Fran, Gerard, Seán, Mary and Anne, by his extended family and large circle of friends.

Paula Carroll, Brian’s wife, presents The west wind on Clare FM, a weekly programme of traditional music and song on the Banner County’s local radio.

On that last Saturday of February 2020 in the Balfe haybarn, before the group sojourned to Germaine’s of Baltinglass, Brian O’Rourke concluded affairs by expressing the hope that they would all be back in ten years’ time for the 40th anniversary of the famous Carlow cow, about whom he had penned his song. Sadly, Brian will not be with us in person to mark that milestone, but will surely be there in spirit.