Carlow food producers encouraged to enter Irish Food Awards

Monday, May 09, 2022

Paul Walsh of Sunshine Juice (centre) was the winner of three gold, two silver and two bronze awards in the Best in County category at the 2020 Blas na hEireann food awards. Also shown are Derek Shannon, Bank of Ireland manager for Carlow/Kilkenny, and Madeleine Ryan, manager of Bank of Ireland in Shamrock Plaza, Carlow
Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Carlow food producers are encouraged to enter this year’s Irish Food Awards, Blas na hÉireann. The deadline for entries is Friday 20 May and this year all roads lead to the pretty seaside town of Dingle as it gears up to host the first in-person Blas na hÉireann awards event in two years.

Regarded by many as a key event in the Irish food industry’s calendar, Blas na hÉireann, like so many others, celebrated their finalists and winners online over the past two years leaving a significant gap in the food and drink calendar.

The entry fee is €80 per entry (ex VAT). More information at

www.irishfoodawards.com.

