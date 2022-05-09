Council boss to step aside in October



Chief executive of Carlow County Council Kathleen Holohan

By Suzanne Pender

CHIEF executive of Carlow County Council Kathleen Holohan this afternoon announced her intention not to extend her contract as council boss and to end her term at the helm this October.

Addressing this afternoon’s meeting of Carlow County Council, Ms Holohan made the announcement to the surprise of councillors, with several members expressing their “huge shock” at the unexpected announcement.

“I am not exercising the option to extend my contract by three years; I will therefore complete my term in October this year,” said Ms Holohan.

“It was a difficult decision, but I believe it is the right decision for me at this time,” she added.

Ms Holohan will have served seven years as chief executive and holds the unique distinction of being the first Carlow person and also the first woman to occupy this senior role in the county.

Members paid tribute to Ms Holohan’s dedicated years of service, her commitment to Carlow and her role as the “driving force” behind many critical projects for the county, including the town’s successful URDF funding and her “pivotal role” in the creation of the South East Technological University (SETU).