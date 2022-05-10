35 groups attended Carlow PPN expo

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Paddy Gardiner and Liam O’Brien of Bagenalstown Improvement Group chat to Maurice O’Reilly during the Carlow PPN expo and networking event
Brigid Kinsella, Mary Maher, Helen Doyle and Helena McAteer from the Borris Lacemakers at the PPN expo

Michelle Byrne and Chris Kinsella from the Carlow County Development Partnership

Patricia Duffe co-ordinator, Carlow PPN, Eoin Sullivan heritage officer, Carlow County Council, Barry O’Reilly Department of Housing, Local Government and Charities, Fiona Broadbery of Carlow PPN and Padraig Dooley from Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society

Dorel Picovici, Shane Kavanagh, Frank O’Connell and Liam Kelly of Carlow Beekeepers Association

Elizabeth Wynne, Angela Carpenter, Magdalena O’Brien and Annette Dooley from Leighlinbridge Active Retired

Ann and Joe Butler from Carlow Older Persons Forum

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Public Participation Network (PPN) recently held its first community expo and networking get-together of 2022 in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel. The event was attended by 35 community groups, who hosted information stands and more than 120 attendees from all areas of Co Carlow.

“It is so important we stay in touch with our members and keep them up to date with our work, and also to inform in areas that are of particular interest to the community right now,” explained Patricia Duffe, Carlow PPN co-ordinator.

“For this event, Carlow PPN chose to focus on the theme of heritage, history and vernacular architecture of Co Carlow,” she added.

In December 2021, minister of state Malcolm Noonan launched a new strategy for the vernacular heritage titled ‘A living tradition: a strategy to enhance the understanding, care and handing on of our built vernacular heritage’. The vernacular style refers to buildings and other items that were almost always built or made by the occupants and users themselves, along with their families and neighbours, drawing on long-standing traditions.

The themes of the strategy – understanding, minding and handing on – acknowledge that the vernacular is part of our past, but that it continues to be used in the present and should also be part of our future.

With the appointment of Eoin Sullivan as the new heritage officer for Co Carlow, the local PPN invited Eoin to reflect and present on themes from the strategy relating to Co Carlow. Other speakers on this topic included Barry O’Reilly, architectural conservation officer at the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, Dermott Mulligan, curator of Carlow County Museum, and Padraig Dooley from Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society.

“The PPN is the main link between community groups, Carlow County Council and other decision-making bodies,” said PPN facilitator Eileen Doyle. “The information and discussions during and following the networking event are key to understanding and addressing the issues citizens have and figuring out how we can support our groups to solve these together at a local level.”

For more information on Carlow PPN or to find out how to join, see www.carlow.ppn. Alternatively, call Patricia Duffe on 059 9172495 or email [email protected].

