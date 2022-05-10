Digital learning for kids at Tullow Library

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

LEARNING made fun – digital learning using library tablets for kids every Thursday in Tullow Library at 4pm (duration 30 to 45 minutes). The following topics will be covered during this four-week workshop:

  • An introduction to World Book, the library’s free online resource
  • Searching for information for a small project
  • Looking for information about an important person
  • Educational games.

You only need your library card! And although this four-week workshop is free, there is limited availability, so please book by emailing [email protected].

