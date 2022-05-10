  • Home >
Rape accused served with book of evidence at Carlow court

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

A 22-YEAR-OLD man charged with rape was sent forward to appear before the Central Criminal Court last week. Judge Geraldine Carthy sent the defendant forward to the current sittings of the Central Criminal Court after a book of evidence was served at Wednesday’s sitting of the district court.

The man is charged with one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault that are alleged to have occurred at a location in the district court area of Carlow on a date in July 2020. All the alleged offences relate to one female injured party. Reporting restrictions were imposed in the case and the man cannot be identified.

Sergeant Hud Kelly said there was also DPP consent for the defendant to appear in the CCC on a signed plea.

Judge Carthy gave the defendant an alibi warning, explaining that if he wished to rely on an alibi defence he must notify gardaí within 14 days. Defending solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty sought recordings of garda interviews and to extend legal aid to cover a barrister.

The man was remanded on continuing bail, which included having no contact with the alleged injured party and six named witnesses.

