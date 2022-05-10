Road House Café closes after 28 years

By Elizabeth Lee

IT WAS where love stories began and hearts were broken. Where teenagers posed with their friends, and clubbers went for a bit of sustenance after a night on the tiles. It’s where generations of Carlow people, young and old, slurped sodas, ate burgers and swapped stories.

It’s also where the staff shut its doors for the last time last week. The closure of the Road House Café in the heart of Carlow town on Potato Market marked the end of a business that had been operating for 28 years.

Its owners, Ollie McLean and Carmel Harmon, first opened the New York-style diner in 1994, but have now decided to retire and close the business.

Last week, staff were busy saying goodbye to their customers and sorting out the restaurant ahead of its closure on Tuesday. The staff had an emotional get-together with Carmel and Ollie as they raised a glass to the diner that gave employment to hundreds of Carlow people over the years.

“It was bound to be emotional, we’ve been here for so long. It was all so hectic; we had to organise the stock and clean the place out. It’s been surreal, really,” supervisor Ro Boyle told ***The Nationalist***.

Ro, who worked there for 17 years, was a supervisor alongside Sharon Campbell, with Robbie O’Brien as manager. Ro reckons that over the years hundreds of people would have been employed as Road House staff.

“Most people in the town at one stage or another either worked here or knew someone who worked here. We saw generations of people here. We had all ages of staff and customers. You’d see the children and grandchildren of our original customers coming in,” Ro continued.

The diner was known for good quality fast-food with burgers, club sambos and chicken wings being perennial favourites. Staying open until 3am at weekends meant it was an essential pitstop for those out socialising in the town before they finally went home.

“The weekend nights were when all the characters came in. It was really hectic, but you’d have the banter as well. It was well managed by us all and I think that’s why it was so successful. Our staff were a massive part of it all and we’d a strong customer base,” said Ro.

Up to 20 staff were employed by Carmel and Ollie when the restaurant closed last week, and luckily most of them have been offered employment already by other restaurant owners.

“We’ve had offers of employment from other businesses, so I think that’s a testament to how much respect we got from people. We raised a glass to all our staff – of course it was emotional,” concluded Ro.