Tidy Towns AGM takes place this Friday

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Tidy Towns will hold an extraordinary AGM of the association this Friday night, 13 May, at 8pm in the Seven Oaks Hotel. Falling numbers and recent retirements have placed the survival of Carlow Tidy Towns under increased pressure and therefore they urgently need to attract new members to safeguard their future.

All who have an interest in keeping Carlow town clean and tidy are welcome to attend, while the committee has assured that no pressure will be put on anyone to take a position.

“Without the involvement and interest of the wider public, the association will be forced to make a very difficult decision. Please make every effort to attend for the good of our town,” said Ken Tucker, chairman of Carlow Tidy Towns Association.