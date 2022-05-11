Darkness Into Light shines again in Carlow  

€25,000 raised for suicide prevention as huge crowds turn out for dawn walk

By Elizabeth Lee

MORE than €25,000 was raised for the suicide prevention service Pieta House, when 1,200 people walked through Carlow town at dawn on Saturday morning.

They were taking part in Darkness Into Light, a global event that is the main fundraiser for Pieta House, which offers a free counselling service for those who have suicidal or self-harming thoughts. In Carlow, the event returned on Saturday morning after a two-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions.

“We had 1,200 people walking through Carlow town and we were absolutely delighted with how it went. The atmosphere built as people walked and it got brighter. You could hear the birds waking up and singing as we walked,” said Dolores O’Neill, one of the organisers of the event.

The 5km looped walk began and ended at St Laurence O’Toole’s Athletic Club, taking in St Dympna’s Hospital, Carlow Fire Station and Carlow Town Park. The fire station was entirely lit up and the fire brigades were out with their lights flashing, which added even more to the atmosphere.

People could pick up a pebble in St Laurance O’Toole’s, which was painted yellow with the word ‘Hope’ written on it. The idea was to carry the pebble while remembering loved ones and then depositing it at a designated spot, the Tree of Hope, in the park.

The Lazy River Café handed out free drinks and snacks, while there was also an opportunity for people to get together and bond over a cup of tea back at the St Laurence O’Toole’s.

“This is a very difficult and emotional time for people, but the atmosphere was lovely. People are really behind the cause and it’s so important that the Pieta House services remain free of charge,” said Dolores. “People’s purse strings are really tight right now, so it’s amazing to have this amount of support. We were very happy with how it went … delighted.”

Pieta House offers a free, 24-hour counselling service and people don’t need a referral to access its help. Trained counsellors are available on freephone 1800 247247 or by texting the word ‘help’ to 51444. Locally, Co Carlow is serviced by Pieta House in Dublin and Waterford.