Gardaí keep open mind over ‘violent and traumatic’ death of Lisa Thompson

Gardaí have officially launched a murder investigation into what one member of the force described as the “violent and traumatic” death of mother-of-two Lisa Thompson.

Garda Superintendent Darren McCarthy said the 52-year-old had been the subject of “a serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries” before gardaí discovered her body at a house in Sandyhill Gardens in Ballymun on Tuesday afternoon.

He told reporters at Ballymun Garda station that gardaí are examining all lines of enquiry and are retaining an open mind as to the motive for the attack in the north Dublin suburb at this time.

It remains unclear exactly when Ms Thompson, a stay-at-home mother and former youth worker who had lived in Ballymun all her life, was fatally attacked in her home, according to a report in The Irish Times.

Gardaí believe she may have been dead for some time before her remains were discovered.

Indications from the crime scene suggest Ms Thompson was stabbed at least 10 times and a postmortem examination under way on Wednesday is expected to find she died of stab wounds.

Gardaí at the scene in Ballymun, north Dublin. Photo: PA Images

Garda McCarthy issued an appeal for information on Wednesday, with an incident room established at Ballymun Garda station.

“Yesterday, Tuesday 10th May 2022 at approximately 3.30pm gardaí from Ballymun Garda station attended at a private residence at Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, following a call from the Dublin Fire Brigade, who were attending at the house following a 999 call,” he said.

“There gardaí discovered the body of Lisa Thompson… The scene at Sandyhill Gardens remains preserved. A technical and forensic examination of the house is ongoing by the Garda Technical Bureau.

“I have established an incident room here at Ballymun Garda station and I have appointed a senior investigating officer to oversee this murder investigation.

“A family liaison officer has been appointed to Lisa’s family and An Garda Síochána will continue to keep the family informed and support them at this time. Lisa was a 52-year-old woman, she was well known in her local community, which is shocked over the violent and traumatic death of Lisa.

“An Garda Síochána continues to investigate all the circumstances of this murder and we continue to examine all lines of enquiry and have an open mind as to the motive for this attack at this time.

No matter how insignificant you think it may be, we need to hear from you.

“I would like to thank the community for the cooperation and assistance received so far and information received from across the community, continues to assist us in our investigation.

“I appeal to anyone with any information on this violent murder to contact us at Ballymun Garda station. No matter how insignificant you think it may be, we need to hear from you.

“Lisa’s death occurred sometime before the discovery of her body in her home yesterday at 3.30pm.

“In particular, I am appealing to any person with information on Lisa’s movements from Saturday 7th May 2022 up to yesterday Tuesday 10th May 2022 to contact us.

“I am also appealing for any person with any video footage from the Sandyhill area of Ballymun, and the surrounding roads of Marewood Crescent, Balbutcher Lane for that period between Saturday 7th May 2002 to Tuesday 10th May 2022 at 3.30pm, to contact investigating gardaí.”

Gardaí can be contacted at Ballymun Garda Station at 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line phone number 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.