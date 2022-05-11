Stunning portrait of Vicky Phelan unveiled

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Rowena Dooley, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and Colin Duggan President Carlow Chamber of Commerce pictured at the unveiling of the Vicky Phelan portrait in Carlow Visual Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

At the unveiling of the Vicky Phelan portrait in Carlow Visual cllr Fintan Phelan cathaoirlach Carlow County Council, Anne Coady, Chiara Trench and Aisling Gartland.

Colin Duggan President Carlow Chamber of Commerce speaking at the unveiling 

Pictured at the unveiling of the Vicky Phelan portrait in Carlow Visual were Ms Phelan’s parents Gaby and John, artist Vincent Devine (far left), David Brennan (owner of the portrait ) and cllr Fintan Phelan cathaoirlach Carlow County Council

Vicky Phelan’s parents Gaby and John, artist Vincent Devine (right) and David Brennan (second, right owner of the portrait ), Lorna McGrath Eist Cancer Support Centre, Cclr Fintan Phelan cathaoirleach Carlow County Council, Colin Duggan President Carlow Chamber of Commerce and Brian O’Farrell CEO County Carlow Chamber

By Suzanne Pender

A STUNNING portrait, rich in symbolism and dedicated to cervical cancer advocate Vicky Phelan, enthralled the Carlow public this week.

Last Friday, the portrait was unveiled in Visual, followed by a cheese and wine reception hosted by Carlow Chamber of Commerce, with attendees encouraged to donate to the Éist Cancer Support Centre to support vital cancer services in our community.

The painting’s creator, Tullamore-based artist Vincent Devine, and its owner David Brennan, a family friend of Vicky’s, were both on hand to talk through the various aspects of the painting and the incredible story behind it.

The chamber was also delighted to welcome Vicky’s parents John and Gaby Kelly. In attendance, too, was Carlow Chamber of Commerce president Colin Duggan, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan and Lorna McGrath, manager of Éist.

The amazing piece measures three x 300cm by 150cm and tells the story of Vicky’s life in three panels. It is dedicated to Vicky’s campaign of awareness and advocacy for women’s health and cancer patients.

“The painting itself is stunning, but then you have the story and meaning behind it, which really brings the painting to life,” explained Yvonne Jones, a member of Carlow Chamber and supporter of Éist.

“It’s very hard hitting and not easy to listen to, but very important in terms of raising awareness and encouraging people to talk and not to sweep things under the carpet. The symbolism is incredible in it,” added Yvonne.

The painting is scheduled to arrive in Éist Cancer Support Centre, Tullow Road, Carlow from this Friday, 13 May, and members of the public are welcome to drop into the centre from the following Monday to view it during centre opening hours.

It will remain there until after the official opening of Éist’s new centre at Tullow Road, Carlow on Friday 27 May from 5pm to 7.30pm and on the following day, 10am to 3pm.

Artist Vincent Devine will again be on hand to give an overview of the painting on Saturday 28 May at 11am in the Éist centre.

