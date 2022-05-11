Take a shot of a bumble bee

By Elizabeth Lee

BUDDING photographers are invited to take snaps of busy bumble bees and be in with a chance of winning great prizes, thanks to a competition that’s being run by Lidl Ireland.

The supermarket chain has committed to the roll-out of 20 new pollinator-friendly stores to increase biodiversity awareness across the island of Ireland, including a store in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow.

The announcement follows the success of the retailer’s debut 20 pollinator stores last year. In conjunction with its long-term environmental targets and comprehensive sustainability strategy, A Better Tomorrow, Lidl has continually demonstrated its leadership in the biodiversity field. The retailer has been a member of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan since 2018 and has been working towards the protection of biodiversity and the conservation of native ecosystems in line with Ireland’s National Biodiversity Action Plan.

As part of the strategy, Lidl Ireland is once again partnering with Gaisce in support of its See Your Bees nationwide pollinator campaign, calling on blossoming photographers to sign up to a blooming exciting photography competition. The competition runs until Friday 27 May and aims to create increased awareness of the importance of our native biodiversity on our environment.

There will be an overall winner of the competition as well as 26 regional winners and a group prize. To take part, all you need to do is snap a photo of a bumbling bee on or close to a blooming flower and upload it to https://www.lidl.ie/seeyourbees

As part of the launch of the pollinator stores, Lidl will have thousands of pollinator-friendly bulbs available across stores in Ireland from Thursday 12 May for customers to purchase and create their very own pollinator-friendly corner in their garden. These bulbs and plants include Bee Dance (€1.99), Living Garden Selection (€6.99), French Lavender (€3.99) and Potted Sunflower (€2.99).

Commenting on the initiative, Yvonne McKenna, chief executive officer for Gaisce, said:

“Encouraging our native biodiversity to flourish is very much at the heart of this initiative and we all have a part to play in doing so. We are delighted to partner with Lidl Ireland to encourage everyone to get creative in capturing the importance of caring for our native biodiversity through our photography competition. It is what allows our farmland and environment to thrive. We are really looking forward to seeing everyone engage in this wonderful initiative as all their submissions start coming through!

The See Your Bees photography competition is now live until Friday 27 May and is open to everyone to participate. For more information and to find out more, please visit https://www.lidl.ie/information/see-your-bees