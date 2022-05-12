Bertie Ahern to appear on Piers Morgan’s show

James Cox

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern is set to appear on Piers Morgan’s new talk show this evening.

Piers Morgan Uncensored airs on fledgling news channel TalkTV.

Ahern will not be the only big Irish name on this evening’s show, as talent show judge and TV personality Louis Walsh is also set to chat with Morgan.

Sex Pistols star Johnny Rotten will be the third guest on tonight’s show.

TONIGHT: Former Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern, Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten and pop manager maestro Louis Walsh will join Piers.@lydonofficial | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #piersmorganuncensored pic.twitter.com/wrYGofXftd — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) May 12, 2022

The recent elections in the North, and ongoing clashes between the UK government and the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol will undoubtedly be key topics of Morgan’s interview with Ahern.

Ahern recently warned that there is a lot of “preparatory work” that should be done before a potential Border poll.

He said failure to do this could lead to a repeat of the failed Scottish independence referendum.

“How is this going to be funded?” Mr Ahern asked on The Anton Savage Show.

“How is the administration going to work? Where are the practical details? Where are the position papers?

“In practice none of this has been thought through. Even though we’ve been yapping about it for years, it hasn’t been done.

“Until that work is done, the idea of having a border poll – whether that takes two years, five years, I’m not going to say when – it has to be done.

“Otherwise you’re asking people to vote, and do you know what will happen when you do that, they’ll just vote no, if they don’t see the facts, and they won’t vote.”

Trump interview

Morgan launched his new show with a high-profile interview with former US president Donald Trump.

As part of the more than 70-minute interview, Morgan asked Mr Trump if he will run to be president in 2024, to which he replied: “For reasons of campaign finance and everything I’m not allowed to say but let me just say this, I think a lot of people are going to be very happy.”

Also during the interview, the former president told Morgan that he believes he is “much more honest” than him.

Mr Trump said: “I don’t think you’re real. I think I’m a much more honest person in most ways.”

Morgan appeared confused by the statement and asked: “Why am I not real?” to which Mr Trump replied: “We’re not gonna get into that, let’s finish up the interview.”

The wide-spanning interview explored topics from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the 2020 American presidential election where Mr Trump lost out to current US president Joe Biden.