Carlow man receives five month sentence for drug offence

A CARLOW man who sold diamorphine to feed his own habit was given a five-month sentence at Carlow District Court last week. Shane Kehoe (25) of St Mary’s Park, Carlow pleaded guilty to drug and theft offences.

Court presenter Sergeant Hud Kelly outlined that on 17 December 2020, the defendant was found with €560 worth of diamorphine. Mr Kehoe admitted to gardaí possessing the drugs for sale or supply. A search warrant carried out at a property in St Mary’s Park revealed €30 worth of cannabis and the defendant made full admissions.

On 19 May 2020, the defendant entered Circle K, Green Road and stole two ice-creams and two Capri-Sun drinks worth €8.20. The court was told the defendant had 31 previous convictions for various offences.

Defending solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty said his client was addressing his addiction issues and was availing of treatment.

The court was told Mr Kehoe had a lapse for a period of time. The court heard that Mr Kehoe had not engaged with the probation services, but Mr O’Flaherty sought additional time for his client to do so. “The probation services were willing to work with him, but he was not in the proper headspace,” he said.

Mr O’Flaherty said the defendant had been selling drugs to feed his own habit. “He did not intend to be a player in the game, but at the same time was feeding his dependency,” he said.

Judge Carthy declined to give more time to the defendant to engage with services. “The court has given this gentleman every opportunity, but he has failed to engage with the probation services.”