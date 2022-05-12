What the papers say: Thursday’s front pages

By PA Reporter

Thursday’s front pages focus on a number of stories, from the latest Daft.ie report about rents increasing to a shortage of key workers in the construction sector.

The Irish Examiner focuses on the Daft report leading with the line that there are only 851 homes for rent in Ireland.

The Echo leads with a piece about moneylenders in Cork targeting families who have a child making their Holy Communion.

Good morning, Here is the front page of today’s Irish Independent pic.twitter.com/uQEMHnoJRw — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) May 12, 2022

The Irish Independent focuses on builders in the construction industry being short 50,000 key workers.

No matter how you look at it, 20,000 into 1,000 does not go…

For all this and lots more, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Irish Daily Mail, or click on https://t.co/7yQSg4uXrF pic.twitter.com/QVy4UDXDgo — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) May 12, 2022

The Irish Daily Mail also leads on the Daft report and the dwindling amount of homes available to rent on the market.

Thursday’s front page pic.twitter.com/q5mfJyM0jS — Irish Daily Star (@IsFearrAnStar) May 12, 2022

The Irish Daily Star leads with a piece about an Irish bomb squad expert who was forced to quit the Defence Forces because he could not support his family.

Today’s front page of the Irish Sun. pic.twitter.com/XXBc645geh — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) May 12, 2022

The Irish Sun focuses on the Santina Cawley trial and the mother accused of killing her saying she did not do it in court.

Morning readers. Stay with @BelTel for all your breaking news.

Here’s a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morninghttps://t.co/3AlGJmrP8Y#Tellitlikeitis pic.twitter.com/v5SZk8Ng9o — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) May 12, 2022

The Belfast Telegraph focuses on a piece about the health service being at risk if a Stormont Executive is not formed in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, in the UK Brexit complications, moves to curb Russian aggression and the cost-of-living crisis are splashed across the papers.

The EU has threatened retaliation if the UK Government scraps the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Thursday May 12 https://t.co/2UltVFd9Um pic.twitter.com/uEqBqntEhw — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 11, 2022

The Independent says the White House has issued a warning to both sides to continue negotiations to avoid a trade war.

The UK Prime Minister has signed security deals to defend Finland and Sweden if they are attacked by Russia, report The Daily Telegraph and The Times.

📰The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘ UK ‘would help Nordic nations fight Russians’ ‘#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/vfiNueM6Jo — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 11, 2022

The Daily Mirror and Metro say Tory MP Lee Anderson has blamed families’ hardship and use of food banks on people who “cannot cook properly” and “cannot budget”.

🚨 ‘CAN’T COOK, WON’T COOK!’ 📰 Tory claims ‘no massive use’ for food banks, says meals can cost just 30p#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/CHl2toIhgv — Metro (@MetroUK) May 11, 2022

The UK Chancellor has ordered officials to look at a potential windfall tax on oil and gas giants, reports the Daily Mail, though the i says Scottish Tories have voiced objections to the plan.

The Daily Express has a different focus on the cost-of-living crisis, with the story of a mother forced to choose between eating or keeping her disabled daughter’s lifesaving machinery running.

The Guardian reports the world’s biggest fossil fuel firms are planning significant oil and gas projects, which the paper calls “carbon bombs”, that are set to trigger a “climate catastrophe”.

Guardian front page, Thursday 12 May 2022 – Revealed: ‘Carbon bombs’ set to trigger a climate catastrophe pic.twitter.com/MNvseaKynP — Guardian news (@guardiannews) May 11, 2022

Serial killer Levi Bellfield is engaged and has requested a prison wedding, with The Sun reporting the news under the headline “Bride of a Monster”.

On tomorrow’s front page: Serial killer Levi Bellfield gets ENGAGED to besotted blonde visitor who he plans to marry in prisonhttps://t.co/GA41b8T3of pic.twitter.com/dIWOjlAaEM — The Sun (@TheSun) May 11, 2022

And the Daily Star says Rebekah Vardy admitted to trying to leak a story about Danny Drinkwater during her second day of evidence at the High Court, in which she defended messages sent between her and her agent.