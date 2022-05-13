Death notices and funeral announcements

Friday, May 13, 2022

 

Evelyn Kehoe, née Swan (Publican) 

Main Street, Stradbally, Laois & formerly Carlow and Dundalk. Peacefully, on the 11th of May 2022 at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Predeceased, by her husband, Clement and her parents, Garda Daniel and Mary Swan, brother, Daniel and her sister Anne.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered, by her sons, Paul, Niall, Mark and Clem, daughters, Nessa and Nicola, sister, Josephine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Damien, daughters-in-law, Genevieve and Frances, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home, Main Street, Stradbally on Friday, May 13th. House Strictly Private for family only. Requiem Mass on Saturday, May 14th, at 2pm in The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally and afterwards Evelyn will be laid to rest in Oakvale Cemetery.

Requiem Mass & Interment, will be live streamed on

https://www.comerfordlynchfunerals.com/evelynkehoe

 

 

