Free fun day at Duckett’s Grove

By Suzanne Pender

GLÓR Cheatharlach, in association with Carlow Tourism and Carlow Local Sports Partnership, announces a family fun day on Sunday 29 May from 2-5pm and it’s all free.

Spraoi an tSamhraidh will take place in the gardens and courtyard of Duckett’s Grove historic house and walled gardens and will be the final event of Carlow’s Summer Walking Festival, as well as marking European Week of Sport.

Families are invited to celebrate the arrival of summer with an afternoon of fun events, as the song says ‘Tabharfaimid Féin an Samhradh Linn.’

A bilingual programme of outdoor activities is promised. Guest of honour will be Giggles, an fear grinn or the street clown ‘as Gaeilge,’ who will keep everybody on their toes and his visit is sponsored by Conradh na Gaeilge and Roinn na Gaeltachta.

An orienteering course and a treasure trail will be major attractions for all ages and there will be free tea, coffee and hot chocolate for families who locate all the clues to complete the code.

Free bilingual tours of the gardens will be laid on, while a visit to the amazing new playground, which was just recently installed and features an agility trail and a spider web, cannot be missed.

Snacks and refreshments will be on sale on site, but, to maintain sufficient stamina for the entire hectic afternoon, the advice is to pack your favourite picnic.

An afternoon of fun, games and activities is guaranteed. Admission is free, but prebooking of a car park space on www.carlowtourism.com is essential to ensure sufficient spaces for all attendees.