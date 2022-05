Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a what is believed to have been a shooting incident in Dublin.

The incident took place in the St Margaret’s Road area in Finglas, Dublin 11.

A man in his 20s is understood to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí said no further information is available at this time but added “updates will follow in due course”.

