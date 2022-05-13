Iveagh Gardens to host Taste of Dublin return

Muireann Duffy

Taste of Dublin will return to the city next month, putting a focus on artisan Irish food innovation.

The event will take place in the Iveagh Gardens on June 16th-19th, with over 30,000 people expected to attend.

Celebrity chefs Rory O’Connell, Jordan Bailey and Erica Drum are among those to feature in the NEFF Taste Kitchen, sharing their top tips and tricks while also showcasing the best of Irish produce.

The festival will also feature restaurants from around the country, this year welcoming new additions Bia Rebel from Belfast, Julia’s Lobster Truck from Co Clare, and The Salt Project from Limerick.

For those more interested in a tipple, the Schweppes Cocktail Bar is back, offering cocktail masterclasses and pointers on the latest mixology trends.

“We are delighted to bring back the event bigger and better than ever,” Taste of Dublin chief executive Jo Mathews said.

“It has been a challenging two years, and it really is wonderful to celebrate the event being back to full capacity.

“The aim of the event is to celebrate and highlight the melting pot of food creators and innovators that have burst onto the scene over the past two years.

“The exciting line-up has something for everyone from scrumptious and unique foods; inspirational beverages and cocktails and food inspired cultural experiences,” she added.

Tickets and further information on the event can be found on the Taste of Dublin website.