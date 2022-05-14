Aintree hero returns to alma mater

By Suzanne Pender

AINTREE Grand National winner Emmet Mullins returned to his alma mater at Cistercian College, Roscrea recently to a hero’s welcome and was even joined by a special guest.

The Closutton trainer was joined by winning horse Noble Yeats, along with his parents George and Brigid Mullins and his grandmother Maureen Mullins.

Emmet was presented with the college hall of fame award in honour of his terrific achievement at Aintree.

The entire college turned out for the celebrations, including college dean Séamus Hennessy, president Gavin Clarke, former principal Marcelline Cody and principal Gerry Grealish.

The college was also delighted to welcome back Emmet’s former classmate Gavin Sheill from Bagenalstown for the special occasion.