Aintree hero returns to alma mater

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Aintree Grand National winner Noble Yeats and Closutton trainer Emmet Mullins on a celebratory visit to his Alma Mater Cistercian College, Roscrea receiving a presentation from college dean Séamus Hennessy, President Gavin Clarke , former classmate Gavin Sheill from Bagenalstown , Marcelline Cody former teacher and principal and Principal Gerry Grealish

Cistercian College Dean Séamus Hennessy pictured with Aintree Grand National winning trainer and past student Emmet Mullins and Gavin Sheill from Bagenalstown, a classmate of Emmet’s

Emmet Mullins is pictured with his grandmother Maureen Mullins former teacher and Principal at Cistercian College, Roscrea Marcelline Cody and his parents George and Brigid Mullins

 

By Suzanne Pender

AINTREE Grand National winner Emmet Mullins returned to his alma mater at Cistercian College, Roscrea recently to a hero’s welcome and was even joined by a special guest.

The Closutton trainer was joined by winning horse Noble Yeats, along with his parents George and Brigid Mullins and his grandmother Maureen Mullins.

Emmet was presented with the college hall of fame award in honour of his terrific achievement at Aintree.

The entire college turned out for the celebrations, including college dean Séamus Hennessy, president Gavin Clarke, former principal Marcelline Cody and principal Gerry Grealish.

The college was also delighted to welcome back Emmet’s former classmate Gavin Sheill from Bagenalstown for the special occasion.

 

 

 

