Nationalist archive: Carlow 30 years ago

Photographer Karl McDonough digs back through his archive to showcase what was going in the county in May 1992. Also included are Nationalist clippings from the time.
The Bennekerry/Tinryland u10 draughts team which won the Co Carlow final. Front Paula Barrett; back Owen Murphy, Stewart Connolly, Eamon Murphy, Nora Kavanagh, Padraig Geoghegan and Coman Burke
Scoil Mhuire gan Smál raised money for Telethon. Pictured Lydia Kennedy (with boot) also included are Debbie McDermott, Melissa Broderick, Natalie Murphy, Mary Theresa White, Avril Byrne, Emma Madden, Fiona Keating, Avril Coakley, Orla Keightley, Tara Mulhall, Orla Murphy and principal Margaret Keegan
Open day headquarters of the FCB D Company 10th infantry battalion, Carlow. From left QM Sgt Joe Doyle, Cpl Des Brennan, Pte John Twevan, Commandant John Moran (officer commanding D Company, Sgt Richard Drelan, Sgt Frank Pender, Cpl Sean Dunne, Cpl Raymond Rice, Lieut John Murphy, Company Sgt Seamus Byrne
President Mary Robinson visits Carlow including Gaelscoil where she is greeted by principal Bríde de Róiste and students.
My Fair Lady participants at the ball in the Royal Hotel, Carlow on Friday night as part of Eigse