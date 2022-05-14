This is the week to celebrate volunteers

By Suzanne Pender

A WEEK-long celebration of volunteering dedicated to showcasing the contribution of volunteers and their impact on our communities has been launched.

National Volunteering Week 2022 takes place until 22 May, with this year’s theme being Celebrate volunteers. There’ll be specific focus each day on areas including the environment and health and wellbeing.

“It’s been a tough few years for us all and it’s great to see volunteers across the country get back to doing what they love,” said Helen Rothwell, manager of Carlow Volunteer Centre.

“From sports clubs to community clean-ups, this week is dedicated to all those people who take time to give back and make our communities a better place. So many people had to put their volunteering on hold during the pandemic and, as the country continues to reopen, we want to celebrate volunteers for all that they do,” she added.

National Volunteering Week will be anchored by a digital campaign sharing personal volunteer stories and encouraging people across the country to think about the incredible impact that volunteers have on our communities.