AA Ireland warns fuel prices will stay high as diesel hits €1.95 per litre

Sunday, May 15, 2022

James Cox

AA Ireland has said it is hard to predict when fuel will stabilise in price or come down.

It said diesel in particular is likely to stay quite high into the short to medium term due to an EU ban on diesel from Russia.

The national cost of diesel is around €1.95 per litre and in Dublin’s it’s €1.97.

AA Ireland spokesperson Paddy Comyn has this advice for drivers to deal with spiralling fuel prices.

“If you consider that if you do fill your tank with petrol or diesel in one go, that is a help,” he told Newstalk.

“There are also things you can do in terms of saving fuel, reduce your speed a little bit, especially on motorways that can save you quite a lot of money on fuel, also just make sure things like your tyre pressures are correct, that will also save you a significant amount on fuel economy as well.”

