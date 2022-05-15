Betty Brennan was a stylish lady who lived a long and fulfilling life

THE death of Elizabeth (Betty) Brennan (née Foley), Coolgrange House Stud, Clifden, Co Kilkenny and formerly of John Street, Carlow occurred peacefully on 2 April last in St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny, five months after she celebrated her 80th birthday.

She was born in John Street, Carlow to Paddy Foley and Bridget Foley (née Agar), formerly of Browneshill, Carlow. Betty was the youngest of five – Pat, formerly of Green Lane, Tessie, formerly of London, and Tricia, formerly of Chicago (all deceased) and Tom, who currently lives in Green Lane.

As a young girl, Betty was a member of Carlow Lawn Tennis Club and had many interests, including cycling and dancing. She received her education with the Presentation Sisters in Carlow and afterwards trained to become a hairdresser, eventually having her own hairdressing salon on Castle Hill in Carlow.

She was very popular with her clients and ran a very busy salon; every client was special to Betty. Some of her clients were high society ladies of the day, one of whom was Mrs McCalmont from Mount Juliet.

Betty often told of how the chauffer would be sent to collect her and bring her to the big houses to attend to the ladies’ hair before a ball. She loved nothing more than to chat with the ladies and to see the fashion and beautiful houses they lived in.

Betty met Thomas F Brennan at the Mayfair Dance Hall in Kilkenny in the late sixties; they both loved dancing to the popular showbands of the day. They married within two years and settled in Kilkenny and raised three children.

While her husband Tommy was a busy farmer and agricultural contractor, he soon followed his lifelong passion for horses and breeding, setting up a stud farm at Coolgrange. Betty supported and encouraged him in his businesses, his involvement with the IFA and his election onto the Irish Horse Board and at times handling the business on her own.

Tommy travelled countrywide as an equine judge at shows and as an agent for overseas buyers.

Although living in Kilkenny, Betty travelled to Carlow twice weekly or more to visit her mother in John Street, until her death in 1990. She would chat to her sisters Tricia in Chicago and Tessie in London, reminding them of people and places in Carlow, until their passing. And even though her sisters had not visited Carlow for years, she kept them in the loop. She was a proud Carlovian.

Betty’s interest in fashion was always present and important in her life. She worked in many boutiques in Kilkenny city, was involved in preparing models for fashion shows and she modelled occasionally. She worked in Kilkenny Youth Services, preparing course participants to actively seek and secure work, giving them advice on elocution, self-care, how to dress well and create a good impression, encouraging them to be more confident and always ensuring they knew there was a place for them in the working world.

This led her to teach hair and make-up in Scoil Aireagail, Ballyhale. She loved young people and enjoyed the delight of pupils being able to accomplish their dreams. She was a member of Toastmasters and used the skills she learned to encourage each young person she met. Betty had a good word, a smile and a hello for every person she ever met in life.

As Tommy’s business grew, she took more of a home-based role and no-one ever left Coolgrange without a cup of tea and a chat, no matter what time of the day.

Her diagnosis with Parkinson’s Disease was a shock to such a vibrant and active lady. She bore it with great courage and tried to be positive, but this was very difficult for her as it took hold.

Over the years, her carers were very special to Betty, treating her with care and understanding. She would want nothing more than to hug each one, she was so grateful for everything they did to help her. The staff of St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny (Covid ward, Ward 7 and palliative care) looked after Betty with such dignity in her last few days, for which her family are forever grateful.

Her funeral and burial took place on 5 April in St Colman’s Church, Clara, Co Kilkenny, a beautiful service led by Fr Willie Purcell and Fr Roderick Whearty. It was made more special with beautiful music and soloist, while each of her cherished six grandchildren took part in the service to celebrate her life.

The service was live-streamed and watched all over the world, most especially by her first cousin Fr Pat Clarke in Brazil, who recently received a Presidential Distinguished Service Award for his work with poor people in a São Paulo favela. Betty was very proud of her cousin Fr Pat, whose mother Annie Agar hailed from Browneshill.

The family offer their heartfelt thanks to the many friends, family, neighbours and well-wishers who attended the removal, service and burial, sent condolences, cards and telephoned and who provided emotional and practical support for them at this difficult time.

Betty is survived by her heartbroken husband Tommy Brennan, children Martina, Liam and Earl and her loving brother Tom Foley, Green Lane and extended family.

The Month’s Mind for Betty was held on Sunday 8 May in St Colman’s Church, Clara.

Forever in our hearts, Betty, rest in peace.