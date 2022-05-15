Death notices and funeral arrangements

Ellen (Lena) Farrell (née McDonald)

The Ridge, Bilboa, Carlow / Kilkenny

Wife of the late Richie Farrell. Lena will be sadly missed by her loving family sons Dick, Jim, Colm, and Christopher, daughters Emily, Mag, Eileen, Mary and Deirdre, sister Mary (Monaghan), grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

MAY LENA REST IN PEACE

Reposing at her Home (R93 Y7K3) on Sunday 15th May from 5pm-9pm and on Monday 16th May from 2pm concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Lena’s Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please on Tuesday morning.

Mass can be viewed on St. Lazerian‘s webcam

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

Donate to St Vincent’s Hospital

Eamon Power

6 Woodlawn Close, Borris, Carlow / Waterford

Unexpectedly, at Waterford University Hospital, after a long illness. Sadly missed by his loving wife Elaine, daughter April, sons Tiernan and Diarmuid, his father Eamon (Snr.), Nigel, aunts, uncles, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home, Borris, from 4pm to 8pm on Sunday. Funeral to arrive at Glynn Church, St. Mullins, on Monday for requiem Mass at 11 am followed by burial afterwards in The Sacred Heart Cemetery, Borris. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association.

Margaret (Peggy) Brennan (née Nicholson)

“St. Joseph’s”, Doonane, Crettyard, Co. Laois, passed away peacefully, Surrounded by her loving family, on May 13th, 2022, at Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Beloved wife of the late Tom, much loved mother of Mary, John and the late Catherine, adored grandmother of Margaret, Kathleen, Keith, Veronica, Laura, Eugenie, Rachel and Sophie, cherished sister of Sean (Oxford), Collette Lavery (Limerick) and the late Kathleen Brennan (Danesford) and son-in-law Eugene.

She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, son, grandchildren, her 8 great-grandchildren, son-in-law, brother, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Peggy Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home (Eircode R93 Y0F2) from 2p.m on Saturday with removal at 6.45p.m. to St. Abban’s Church, Doonane, arriving at 7.20p.m for Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Peggy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://laoisfuneralslive.com/F

Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Unit, Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Leon Kelly

New Road, Ballyoliver, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 12th May 2022 (suddenly); beloved son of the late Trish and grandson of the late Tommy. Sadly missed by his loving father Noel, brother Jack, sister Katie, son Logan, grandparents Liam and Mary (Bowes) and Mary (Kelly), uncles, aunts, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Leon rest in peace.

Leon’s Funeral will be strictly private.