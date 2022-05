Gardaí in Baltinglass are investigating an incident involving a cyclist which occurred on the R747 Ballytore Road, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow on Saturday evening 14 May between 17.45 and 18.15.

They are seeking assistance from any member of the public who may been on the road at the time. They would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage and who was in the area at the time. Contact Baltinglass on 059 6482610.