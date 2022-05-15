Groups lauded for keeping Carlow clean

By Suzanne Pender

RESIDENTS’ associations and community groups were warmly thanked for their enormous contribution in helping to keep Carlow town looking its best. At a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District, members passed the annual environmental Tidy Town grants, proposed by cllr Tom O’Neill and seconded by cllr John Cassin.

Cllr O’Neill pointed out that a grant of €200 or €400 meant so much to such groups and thanked them for their efforts and the tremendous pride they take in their community. Cllr Cassin described the grants as “money well spent”, while cllr Fintan Phelan added that residents’ associations can make a grant “go ten times” by their own voluntary work and their own fundraising.

Cllr Wallace thanked Margaret Moore and all in the council’s community sector for their “fantastic work”, a point echoed by cllr Ken Murnane.

Cllr Fergal Browne referred to a recent RTÉ Nationwide programme featuring Carlow, describing the town as “looking spectacular. People love to give out, but we have to acknowledge the huge amount of good work being done”, he said.