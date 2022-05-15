Two local schools submit projects for ‘the big idea

’

By Elizabeth Lee

STUDENTS from two schools in Co Carlow are among 2,000 teenagers who have submitted projects this year to The Big Idea programme.

Transition-year students from Borris Vocational School and St Leo’s College spent months preparing their projects for The Big Idea programme, which focusses on coming up with solutions for universal problems by using creative or ‘thinking outside the box’ means.

The submissions from Borris VS and St Leo’s College are among the 500 team projects where students used critical thinking and mental agility to create solutions for five major social issues, with mental health and climate change the most pressing issues on their minds this year.

The programme is for transition-year, leaving certificate applied or youthreach students and is being trialled with neurodivergent students.

The free, creative education programme is in its second year and was designed to empower the next generation to tackle big, local to global challenges using creative thinking.

The Big Idea is the brainchild of Kim MacKenzie Doyle, an industrial designer and resident of Leighlinbridge, who formerly lectured in IT Carlow.

“Our young people have a tough future ahead of them, carrying some of the biggest problems our world has ever faced,” said Kim.

The 15-week programme has also seen a gigantic boost in corporate support, with 39 industry partners this year, such as CJ Fallon, Aerogen, MSD, Netwatch and the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland.

“The mentors paid a small fee to participate, but that donation, along with the excellent support from our corporate funding partners, allows all students to participate for free, keeping it equitable. We want every student to learn these skills, not just the ones whose parents can afford it,” says Kim.

“This year, we saw companies signing up teams as mentors, too, as it’s a great confidence booster and a team activity to help engage employees. We are thrilled with the skills and knowledge being eagerly shared with students.”

The winners will be announced at The Big Idea online showcase on Friday, while over 500 projects will feature on an online exhibition, which goes live on the same day.

Members of the public can watch the showcase by logging on to thebigidea.ie on Friday from 11am to 1pm.