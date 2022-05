By Suzanne Pender

A VOTE of congratulations was offered to children’s charity Barnardos, which celebrated 21 years in Carlow recently.

Cllr Fergal Browne proposed the vote of congratulations at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District and acknowledged the great work of the charity over the years from its location at Askea Lawns.

“I was saw a lovely photo there with cllr Michael Abbey in it of their opening,” reflected cllr Browne.