Big Toddle in Graigue childcare for Barnardos

By Elizabeth Lee

THE sight of more than 70 youngsters holding hands and running down a hill in the summer sunshine would do anyone the world of good. But when they’re also raising money for children less fortunate than themselves, the picture is even more joyful!

The pre-schoolers from Graiguecullen Community Childcare Centre were taking part in the annual Big Toddle for Barnardos recently. The Big Toddle is the charity’s biggest annual fundraiser and uses the money raised to support families who are under stress or in crisis situations.

Every year, children in the Graiguecullen centre take part in the Big Toddle by donning hi-viz vests and special hats given to them by Barnardos. They then take a walk around St Fiacc’s National School, which is in the same grounds as the childcare centre, before heading up to a field behind the school, where they get to run wild for a few minutes!

“It’s great to see them outside and taking off down the school field. We were lucky with the weather, too, this year. It was fabulous to see them having fun,” said Diane Darcy, manager of the facility.

The children’s parents and staff at the childcare centre donated to the Big Toddle cause and raised a very impressive €600 for the children’s charity.