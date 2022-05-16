Boris Johnson jeered by protesters as he arrives in Northern Ireland

Press Association
British prime minister Boris Johnson was booed and jeered by around 200 people as he arrived at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland this afternoon.
Protesters, including campaigners for the Irish language, victims campaigners and anti Brexit activists, were among the crowds who held aloft banners outside the gates of the official government residence in Co Down as his cavalcade drove in.
Mr Johnson is meeting the main Stormont parties at the residence in the village on Monday afternoon amid the latest impasse in establishing a power-sharing government at Stormont.
Protesters held banners which read: “Back off Boris. Protect The Protocol”.
There was also a demonstration by some of the families of the 11 people killed by soldiers in Ballymurphy in west Belfast in 1971 against plans by UK government to offer an effective amnesty to prosecution for Troubles offences.
Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald criticised the “very cynical antics of the Tory government” as she arrived for a meeting with Mr Johnson.
She spoke briefly to media outside Hillsborough Castle as she arrived, along with her party’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill and caretaker finance minister Conor Murphy.
Ms McDonald indicated her party delegation would tell Mr Johnson they want the Stormont Executive up and running.
“People have had it now with the choreography between No 10 and the DUP,” she said.
“People have voted for real change and that’s what people are going to get.”