Bunclody group ‘over the moon’ with drama finals win

LOCAL amateur drama group Bunclody-Kilmyshall were “over the moon” after they placed second in the RTÉ All Ireland Drama Finals in Athlone this weekend with their award-winning production of ***The Good Father***.

Their production of the touching love story by Christian O’Reilly won over adjudicator Michael Poynor on the night of their performance, drawing high praise for director Kieran Tyrrell, actors Mairead Connaughton and Pádraig D’Arcy and for the staging and lighting crew.

The local team came away with three awards from the ceremony on Saturday night. Kieran Tyrrell and Chris Atkinson won the award for Best Stage Setting and Kevin McEvoy, Grace Dunbar and John Donohue won the gong for Best Lighting. The group was nominated in every category, including Best Director, and there was a nail-biting finish when the coveted top-three placings were announced in reverse order. In the end, the group placed second, with only a single point between them and the winners Ballyduff Drama Group.

Group chairman Rory Kinsella said: “We were proud of our show going into the finals and hoped for a good result, but you never know until the night. I am over the moon with this result, the best we have achieved yet on the stage in Athlone.”

Rory thanked local audiences and businesses for their generous support. The group also came away with the award for best entertainment in the festival club.