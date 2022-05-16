Carlow based novel launched at Visual

A DISTINCTLY Carlow novel had its launch in Visual recently. Local writer Kathleen Murray, with friends and family in attendance, launched The Deadwood Encore at the Carlow arts venue.

The Deadwood Encore is set in a fictionalised version of Carlow town with a distinctive local voice. The book has been launched to great buzz and rave reviews.

Kathleen was delighted that the book she worked hard on is now out in the wild. There has been great feedback, with Easons selecting it as one of their books of the month.

“It’s great, it’s what you want, to get the story out there, to have it read and enjoyed,” she said.

Commissioning editor Catherine Gough from Harper Collins spoke at the launch, along with author’s 14-year-old son Cúán and Kathleen herself. The launch was also an opportunity for the Dublin-based author to catch up with family, friends and former teachers from St Leo’s.

“It was very enjoyable, we had a great turnout and Visual did a really great set-up,” said Kathleen.

Staff from the Book Station in Carlow sold copies at the launch, while the book is on sale nationwide, with digital formats also available.