Over 60 Ukrainian children enrolled in Carlow schools

Monday, May 16, 2022

65 Ukrainian children have enrolled in Carlow schools according to latest figures. 44 children have been enrolled in Carlow primary schools and 21 in post primary schools in the county.

Students and their families are being supported in securing school places through regional education and language teams (REALT) that have been set up across Ireland.

REALT are also supporting schools in the area to meet the needs of these children as they emerge.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine.

 

