Ritz Showband ready to rock for good cause

By Charlie Keegan

THE Ritz Showband from Graiguecullen has lined up a special night of song and dance featuring hits from the Irish showband era of the 1960s for the Talbot Hotel, Carlow on Sunday 29 May at 8.30pm.

The two-and-a-half-hour show is being staged by the band as a fundraiser in aid of the Friends of St Fiacc’s residential and day care centre, Graiguecullen, a most worthy cause and a commendable gesture by the band.

The lads in The Ritz invite patrons to recreate the days of Dreamland in Athy and the Ritz Ballroom, Carlow, two dance venues from the past where many a romance blossomed.

The band took its name from the former popular Carlow ballroom in the town’s Charlotte Street.

It will be a trip down memory lane as The Ritz belt out the ʼ60s hits of Elvis, The Beatles, Billy Fury, Roy Orbison, Frank Sinatra et al.

And there will be plenty of hit numbers from Irish artists of that era – Brendan Bowyer and the Royal Showband, Joe Dolan and the Drifters, Dickie Rock and The Miami, Butch Moore and The Capitol, along with many more.

And The Ritz Showband will showcase their new record titled Bobby’s Girl, a hit from the 1960s for English singer Susan Maughan. The Ritz release of the number is now available to all radio stations for listeners’ requests.

The message from the band is for people to put on their hucklebuck shoes, banish the blues and have a great night’s entertainment at the 29 May show.

Tickets cost €15 and are available from Swans Electrical, the Talbot Hotel, Graiguecullen parish centre or by contacting 086 3981213.

The Ritz Showband came into being when three of the band played together twice a week in the men’s music shed. The musicians would go to St Fiacc’s Café for tea, scones and a chat. After a short time, more music men joined the group – they all played musical instruments.

So, Frankie Horahan, a musician and member of the St Fiacc’s fundraising team, put matters on an organised footing with the establishment of The Ritz Showband.

The band suffered a grievous blow in late January 2021 with the sudden death of their lead vocalist Shay Lawlor. Aged 72, Shay resided at The Downs, Pollerton, Carlow, being a native of Graiguecullen.

In common with the rest of Irish society, covid-19 led to curtailment of the band’s activities for two years. But The Ritz Showband is back on the scene and ready to rock.

It should be stressed they provide their musical services free for charitable causes and don’t seek any form of financial renumeration.

The band members are Jimmy Byrne (lead guitar, vocals, musical director), Mike Russell (bass and vocals), Christy Comerford (drums and vocals), Willie Keating (saxaphone, flute and vocals), Rosemary (vocals and tambourine), Martin Lacey (keyboard, brass and vocals), James Knight (vocals and guitar) and Frankie Horahan (guitar, accordion and vocals).