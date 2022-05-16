Special ceremony marked 100 years of An Garda Síochána

By Suzanne Pender

A CENTENARY of service to the people of Carlow was acknowledged with a presentation to An Garda Síochána at last week’s council meeting.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan, along with chairperson of the joint policing committee (JPC) cllr Michael Doran made the presentation to commemorate the 100th anniversary our police force. The certificate was accepted by Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne and Carlow Superintendent Aidan Brennan.

Cllr Phelan said it was important for the council to acknowledge this important milestone in the history of An Garda Síochána and recognised the enormous contribution of the gardaí to the state.

Cllr Doran spoke of the importance of co-operation between the gardaí and members of the public. He added that this spirit of co-operation had achieved greater strength across all sectors of the community through the work of the JPC.

Chief Superintendent Dunne said it was an honour to accept the presentation on behalf of serving and former members of An Garda Síochána. He revealed that the first members of the gardaí arrived in Co Carlow in September 1922, which numbered 28 gardaí and three sergeants.

“We currently have 114 gardaí across all ranks in Carlow town and county, led by Superintendent Aidan Brennan,” he said.