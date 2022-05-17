Baltinglass bus will carry aid fighters to face the Russians

A BUS and a van laden with aid are on their way to Ukraine driven by men from Baltinglass and Rathvilly. Billed as ‘Mission Ukraine’, it is hoped the 55-seater coach will be used to transport fighters to the front lines and bring civilians to safety, while a Ford S-Max will be used to transport aid or people.

Pat Lee from Baltinglass is spearheading the effort and was behind the wheel of the Ford S-Max as it travelled to Poland this week for handover. Rathvilly’s Noel Doyle was driving the bus.

Pat told ***The Nationalist*** that he felt compelled to help the Ukrainians any way he could. The final push came when a Russian TV programme showed a simulated nuclear explosion wiping out Ireland and Britain. “That was the trigger point. I just thought this man has to be stopped,” he said.

Pat and his wife Frances spoke to Ukrainian woman Raisa Shafar, who is among the refugees staying in Germaine’s of Baltinglass. Her husband is still in Ukraine, working in logistics in the national effort to defend their country.

“She is very tuned in to what is needed,” said Pat. “They need buses to transport soldiers from the west of the country to the east of the country and transport civilians back from the conflict zone.”

Within a day of talking to Raisa, Pat had a 55-seater coach, purchased from Ger Duffy.

They were also looking for a good van and Pat bought a Ford S-Max car that had to be converted to transport goods. Pat bought the vehicles through his own company, but plans to transport aid and two more buses with donations. He also hopes to purchase aid such as cooked canned food, children’s clothing and thermal blankets, while donations of these items would be gratefully received. Each bus costs around €5,000 to €6,000 to purchase and transport, and donations have already covered one of these vehicles. Pat has been astounded by people’s generosity, donating everything from cheques to ferry tickets.

“The dumbfounding thing for me is the goodness of the Irish people,” he said. “The amount of Irish people who want to help is incredible.”

‘Mission Ukraine’ left Baltinglass after a collection in The Square, Baltinglass on Saturday. Pat will hand over the vehicles in Poland, hopefully on Wednesday, and plans to fly back home the same day.