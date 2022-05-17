Death notices and funeral announcements

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

 

Arthur Hade

58 St Clare’s Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on May 16th, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of the late Eileen and much loved father of Pat, John and the late Paul, cherished brother of Brendan, Barbera and the late Des and adored grandfather of Ciara, Aoife, Cillian, Niall and Jacqueline.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, daughter-in-law Adel, brother, sister, brother-in-law Eamonn, sister-in-law Sheila and Helen, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

May Arthur Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, Carlow from 4p.m on Wednesday with Prayers at 7 p.m. Removal on Thursday at 11.45a.m to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family Flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to The NCBI.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

The Ardattin Inn reopens

Tuesday, 17/05/22 - 5:09pm

Baltinglass bus will carry aid fighters to face the Russians

Tuesday, 17/05/22 - 5:03pm

Death notices and funeral announcements

Tuesday, 17/05/22 - 5:02pm