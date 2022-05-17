Death notices and funeral announcements

Arthur Hade

58 St Clare’s Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on May 16th, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of the late Eileen and much loved father of Pat, John and the late Paul, cherished brother of Brendan, Barbera and the late Des and adored grandfather of Ciara, Aoife, Cillian, Niall and Jacqueline.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, daughter-in-law Adel, brother, sister, brother-in-law Eamonn, sister-in-law Sheila and Helen, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

May Arthur Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, Carlow from 4p.m on Wednesday with Prayers at 7 p.m. Removal on Thursday at 11.45a.m to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family Flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to The NCBI.