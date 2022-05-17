Death notices and funeral announcements

Claire Dargan (née Nolan)

Longwood, Bennekerry and formerly of Claire’s Hair and Beauty, Burrin Street, Carlow, May 15th 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of Martina and staff of Riverdale Nursing Home, Ballon. Beloved wife of the late Pat. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Linda, son Ted, brother Michael, sister Breda, grandson Daryl, great-grandchildren Torin and Ava, sisters-in-law Marian, Anita and Carmel, brother-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, best friend Thérese, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her sister Annette, brothers Joe, Jim, Pat and Baby John.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle on Tuesday evening from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam