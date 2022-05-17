Death of Sr Dolores Fitzgerald

By Charlie Keegan

SISTER Dolores Fitzgerald, whose death occurred peacefully on Wednesday 11 May at the District Hospital, Carlow, had been conferred with the papal Benemerenti Medal by Bishop Denis Nulty on Saturday 9 April in the Cathedral of the Assumption – just 32 days before her passing.

The Benemerenti Medal is accorded by the pope to members of the clergy and laity for outstanding service to the Catholic Church.

Sr Dolores passed away in the gentle care of the staff at the District Hospital surrounded by her family. She was in her 82nd year, being born on 15 September 1940 in Ballykelly, Monasterevin, Co Kildare.

9 April 2022 was a hugely significant and proud day in the religious life of Sr Dolores, a Mercy Sister of St Leo’s Convent community in Carlow. Bishop Nulty presided at a special Mass in Sr Dolores’s honour in the Cathedral of the Assumption, during which he presented Sr Dolores with the papal medal.

Sr Dolores was a constant presence over many years in the cathedral church, being an integral part of the parish team at the cathedral.

Her remains reposed at Healy’s Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle on Thursday afternoon last and were removed to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Sr Dolores’s spiritual home, on Friday morning, where Fr Thomas O’Byrne, Adm, Carlow was chief celebrant of her funeral Mass.

Following Mass, Sr Dolores was to laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Ann Fitzgerald and her nephew Thomas, Sr Dolores is survived by her brothers Michael and Tom, sisters Alice, Thérèse and Ella, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, the Mercy community, Carlow cathedral parish teams, past and present, relatives and friends.