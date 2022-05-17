Fire on Tullow St after car crashes into building

Tullow Street in Carlow remains closed off this morning after a fire gutted a tanning shop when a car ploughed into it at around 5am this morning. The fire services attended the scene and extinguished the blaze. The circumstances of the incident are still unclear but gardaí remain at the scene.

The scene of the incident is currently preserved for a technical examination. Tullow Street is partially closed to traffic this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or video footage of this incident to come forward. Gardaí can be contacted at Tullow Garda station on 059 915 1222 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

No further information is available at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.

More information as we have it.

Firemen attending the scene earlier. Photo by: Emergency Times