Gardaí in Dublin issue warning over ‘drug debt explosion’

James Cox

Gardaí in Dublin are warning of a “drug debt explosion”, following the arrest of four men in Ballymun.

Two of the cases are unrelated, but all four come under Operation Fogra, which includes 30 ongoing investigations across the city’s northern region.

Detective Garda Domhnall O’Connell said while some of the debts were small, others were more than €100,000 or involved ‘houses being remortgaged’.

The four men were charged with a range of offences including assault, threatening to kill and demanding money with menace.

Judge Treasa Kelly granted bail to three of the applicants and all four will appear before court again on June 24th.