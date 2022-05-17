Student who fled war-torn Ukraine fêted by council

By Suzanne Pender

THE determination and resilience of a young Carlow woman who fled the horrors of war to make her way home was acknowledged at last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council.

A special presentation of a certificate was made at the meeting to Racheal Diyaolu, a first-year medical student in Ukraine, who undertook the arduous and dangerous journey home to Carlow in the midst of the conflict.

“Racheal found herself in a very difficult and dangerous situation, fleeing a war, a situation she never thought she’d find herself in and, indeed, no-one should find themselves in,” said cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan.

“Thanks to her determination and resilience and the incredible effort of two Scottish gentlemen, Rachael arrived home safety to Carlow,” he added.

Cllr Phelan mentioned that Racheal had previously represented Carlow as a Comhairle na nÓg delegate.

Racheal, who was joined by her dad Taiwo, thanked the council for the presentation, adding that she was “honoured” to be there. Through it all she had always felt “such great support from Carlow. I never felt that Carlow had left me”, she said, adding the gratitude her family felt for everyone who had helped and supported them.

“I’m happy to call Carlow home and thank you all so very much,” she said.