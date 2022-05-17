The Ardattin Inn reopens

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Ardattin Inn has finally reopened its lounge four months after a fire devastated the kitchen and ripped through the attic.

Owner Gerry Mellett mustn’t be a superstitious man, because he chose Friday 13 May as the date to open the pub’s doors, four months after the fire. “There’s nothing else that could be wrong, is there?” he said.

He added that he, his wife Margaret and son Gerard were delighted at the amount of goodwill and support they had received from their customers and the community of Ardattin.

“We had a packed house here on Friday; it was great. We got great support and goodwill from people,” added Gerry.

The blaze happened on 11 January, when the deep-fat fryer went on fire, and within minutes the whole kitchen was gutted. Gerry thought on his feet and quickly closed the kitchen door and evacuated the pub so no-one got hurt, but the fire did travel along the attic and caused huge damage.

“The whole roof had to be taken off and the ceilings were replaced. We also had to rewire the whole place. The kitchen was completely destroyed and there was nothing that we could salvage from it. We hope to get the kitchen back up and running in a few weeks’ time,” explained Gerry.

The renovation work “was a major job in the end” and cost up to €400,000.

Now that the lounge is back in action, they plan to have music every weekend and, if their opening night on Friday 13 May was anything to go by, they’ll be flying!

